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13 TMC MPs, led by Sukhendu Ray and Kakoli Dastidar, meet Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari amid split buzz

The meeting comes amid growing speculations over a possible split in the Mamata Banerjee-led party following the massive loss in the West Bengal assembly polls

Updated on: Jun 08, 2026 04:44 pm IST
Reported by Saubhadra Chatterji
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As many as 13 Trinamool Congress MPs, led by Sukhendu Sekhar Ray and Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, met West Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari at a BJP minister's residence on Monday, a move that comes amid growing speculation of a split in the Mamata Banerjee-led party.

The TMC MPs have also written a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, requesting that they be allotted seats as a separate faction. (Agencies)

These MPs also plan to write a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, requesting that they be allotted seats as a separate faction. Track INDIA bloc meeting LIVE updates

The names among the legislators who met Adhikari include:

  • Arup Chakraborty
  • Bapi Haldar
  • Jagadish Basunia
  • Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar
  • Prasun Banerjee
  • Sharmila Sarkar
  • Partha Bhowmick
  • Asit Mal
  • Mitali Bag
  • Shatabdi Roy
  • Pratima Mondal

Notably, except for Sukhendu Sekhar Ray – a Rajya Sabha member – the other names are of Lok Sabha MPs.

If there is a rebellion within the Trinamool Congress, then the rebel legislators would require a 2/3rd majority -- 19 seats -- in the Lok Sabha to avoid expulsion under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution.

 
suvendu adhikari tmc bjp west bengal
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Home / India News / 13 TMC MPs, led by Sukhendu Ray and Kakoli Dastidar, meet Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari amid split buzz
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