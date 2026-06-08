INDIA bloc meeting LIVE: 23 Congress allies to meet in Delhi at 12 PM today; DMK, AAP to skip
INDIA bloc meeting LIVE: A total of 23 political parties will take part in the meeting and will rework the strategy to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). However, DMK and Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are set to skip the meeting.
- 17 Mins agoPosters targeting Congress, Rahul Gandhi, seen in Delhi
- 29 Mins agoJMM says meet outcome ‘will be positive’
- 39 Mins agoCongress upbeat about the state of the alliance
- 46 Mins agoNot all is well within the alliance
- 53 Mins agoWhat is on the agenda?
- 54 Mins agoNew inclusion?
- 1 Hr agoWhen will the meet begin?
- 1 Hr 7 Mins agoWho is expected to attend?
- 1 Hr 12 Mins agoBJP's Dilip Ghosh takes a swipe at TMC, opposition alliance
- 1 Hr 21 Mins agoDMK, AAP to skip meet
INDIA bloc meeting LIVE: The opposition bloc, Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), will meet at New Delhi's Constitution Club on Monday to mend ties amid differences among the constituents and the recent electoral losses of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, respectively....Read More
A total of 23 political parties will take part in the meeting and will rework the strategy to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
However, DMK and Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are set to skip the meeting.
What's on the agenda?
Congress leader KC Venugopal said that the meeting's agenda will be revealed after it is held. He said the opposition is discussing the current political scenario in India.
"The way in which the Government of India is bulldozing anti-democratic attitudes, and the issue of students. We have to discuss a lot of issues in this meeting. The INDIA alliance meeting is an important meeting," Venugopal added.
Mamata in Delhi amid TMC trouble
Trinamool Congress supremo and former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee arrived in Delhi on Sunday for the INDIA bloc meeting.
Banerjee is already knee-deep in a crisis in her home ground, especially after TMC's disastrous loss in the 2026 West Bengal assembly polls. Following the election results, her party was embroiled in its own controversies, with 58 rebel MLAs appointing their own leader of opposition in the state assembly. The rumours of a split in Mamata Banerjee's party have been growing by the day.
In Monday's meeting, Banerjee is likely to suggest a united electoral front against the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.
BJP's swipe at the India bloc meet
BJP MP Manoj Tigga said that the INDIA bloc comes together "whenever there is an election, a crisis, or when they face a crushing electoral defeat". He said that the opposition bloc has "no significance".
Meanwhile, BJP MP Saumitra Khan hit out at TMC, questioning the party's value in West Bengal. "It is joining hands with the Congress again. TMC had effectively destroyed the Congress, and now that you’ve joined hands with them, who is going to accept it?” he asked.
INDIA bloc meeting LIVE: Posters targeting Congress, Rahul Gandhi, seen in Delhi
INDIA bloc meeting LIVE: Ahead of the opposition bloc's meeting at Constitution Club today, posters targeting Congress and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi were seen on display on multiple roundabouts across Delhi.
INDIA bloc meeting LIVE: JMM says meet outcome ‘will be positive’
About the INDIA bloc Delhi meeting, JMM leader Manoj Pandey told ANI, “If the DMK does part ways, there are other potential partners ready to join the INDIA alliance…it appeared to be fracturing in Bengal. TMC contested the elections separately from the Congress. Yet today, Mamata Banerjee herself is a staunch advocate for strengthening the INDIA alliance and is taking the initiative to convene this meeting…we stand firmly with the INDIA alliance…the rigging of elections, the influence exerted through the deployment of central forces, and the extent to which constitutional agencies are being misused is a known fact…I believe the outcome of this meeting will be positive.”
INDIA bloc meeting LIVE: Congress upbeat about the state of the alliance
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that like India, the "INDIA janbandhan" continues to stand united through its diversity.
He said the parties which are unable to attend have conveyed their "strong opposition to the Modi government's policies and actions that are snatching away the right to vote for millions of Indians, assaulting the Constitution daily, attacking Opposition leaders through investigative agencies...".
He said that these parties are against the Modi government's policies that are "seriously damaging the livelihoods of crores of Indians, breaking household budgets through relentless price rise, betraying the hopes and aspirations of lakhs of youth, dampening investment climate, and compromising the national interest by its foreign policy".
INDIA bloc meeting LIVE: Not all is well within the alliance
The recent assembly elections have, however, also brought out differences within the opposition bloc, with the CPI-M set to raise with the Congress the charge that the Left had a political understanding with the BJP in Kerala polls. The Left parties lost against the Congress-led UDF in the only state where they were in power.
The CPI(M), which will be represented at the meeting by its Rajya Sabha leader, John Brittas, is likely to flag the issue and seek clarifications from the Congress leadership, sources said.
INDIA bloc meeting LIVE: The catalyst for the meet
The recent defeat of Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal has also forced the opposition bloc to come together to take on the saffron surge in the country.
The TMC is likely to raise the issue of alleged attacks on its leaders in Bengal and rally the support of the INDIA bloc parties.
"Meeting with a common purpose and clear intent. INDIA united. Many parties look forward to meeting in the spirit of camaraderie," TMC MP Derek O'Brien said.
INDIA bloc meeting LIVE: What is on the agenda?
The alliance is set to deliberate on the future course of action and will aim to put a united face to take on the Modi government on national issues in the run-up to the next election cycle in states and the 2029 Lok Sabha polls.
INDIA bloc meeting LIVE: New inclusion?
While the DMK and AAP are unlikely to attend, TVK is likely to be included in the bloc.
INDIA bloc meeting LIVE: When will the meet begin?
Leaders of the INDIA bloc parties will meet at 12 noon today, Monday, June 8, 2026, at the Constitution Club, New Delhi.
INDIA bloc meeting LIVE: Who is expected to attend?
Top leaders of opposition parties, including Congress's Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, TMC's Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav of RJD and Uddhav Thackeray of Shiv Sena (UBT), besides Left leaders and those from smaller parties, are likely to attend the meeting at the Constitution Club in the national capital.
INDIA bloc meeting LIVE: BJP's Dilip Ghosh takes a swipe at TMC, opposition alliance
About the INDIA bloc meeting, West Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh said to ANI, “The alliance is non-existent. Mamata Banerjee never used to attend any meeting of it, but now she is forced to. Her own party MLAs and MPs are not with her…no MLA, MP, or councillors are active, they don’t even come to their respective offices. Such is the condition of TMC, collapsed the moment it got removed from power…”
INDIA bloc meeting LIVE: Why is DMK skipping the meet?
Relations between the DMK and Congress seem to have soured since INC walked out of the alliance in Tamil Nadu to support Vijay's TVK. MK Stalin's party giving INDIA bloc meeting is an extention of the same.
INDIA bloc meeting LIVE: DMK, AAP to skip meet
A total of 23 political parties will take part in the meeting and will rework the strategy to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
However, DMK and Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are set to skip the meeting.