INDIA bloc meeting LIVE: 23 Congress allies to meet in Delhi at 12 PM today; DMK, AAP to skip

A total of 23 political parties will take part in the meeting and will rework the strategy to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

However, DMK and Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are set to skip the meeting.

What's on the agenda?

Congress leader KC Venugopal said that the meeting's agenda will be revealed after it is held. He said the opposition is discussing the current political scenario in India.

"The way in which the Government of India is bulldozing anti-democratic attitudes, and the issue of students. We have to discuss a lot of issues in this meeting. The INDIA alliance meeting is an important meeting," Venugopal added.

Mamata in Delhi amid TMC trouble

Trinamool Congress supremo and former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee arrived in Delhi on Sunday for the INDIA bloc meeting.

Banerjee is already knee-deep in a crisis in her home ground, especially after TMC's disastrous loss in the 2026 West Bengal assembly polls. Following the election results, her party was embroiled in its own controversies, with 58 rebel MLAs appointing their own leader of opposition in the state assembly. The rumours of a split in Mamata Banerjee's party have been growing by the day.

In Monday's meeting, Banerjee is likely to suggest a united electoral front against the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.

BJP's swipe at the India bloc meet

BJP MP Manoj Tigga said that the INDIA bloc comes together "whenever there is an election, a crisis, or when they face a crushing electoral defeat". He said that the opposition bloc has "no significance".

Meanwhile, BJP MP Saumitra Khan hit out at TMC, questioning the party's value in West Bengal. "It is joining hands with the Congress again. TMC had effectively destroyed the Congress, and now that you’ve joined hands with them, who is going to accept it?” he asked.