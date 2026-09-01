Nepal floods: 163 Indians rescued, 151 leave China as India steps up rescue operations, says Centre

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday shared an update on Indian nationals and India's rescue and relief efforts in Nepal as of 7.30 pm on September 1.

A tunnel rescue team from India partners with the Nepali Army to undertake joint search and rescue operations at critical hydropower tunnel sites at Chilime, in Rasuwa on Tuesday. (ANI Video Grab)

According to the MEA, 163 Indian nationals have been rescued, with five new individuals added since the previous day. It also said 151 Indian nationals left China on Tuesday.

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Also read | Photos, DNA matching: Indian embassy explains process to bring Nepal flood victims home

Deep Dive How many Indians have been rescued from the floods in Nepal so far? As of September 1, 163 Indian nationals have been rescued from the floods in Nepal. What challenges are rescuers facing while trying to locate trapped individuals in Nepal's tunnels? Rescuers are facing extremely restricted access, limited use of specialized equipment due to tough terrain, and a marshy tunnel floor, making operations difficult. Why is India providing humanitarian assistance to Nepal in the wake of the floods? India has stepped up humanitarian assistance to Nepal following the catastrophic floods caused by a glacial collapse, with the aim of supporting relief efforts and helping those affected.

The MEA said the Indian tunnel rescue team established a foothold at hydropower tunnels in Chilime. The team faced several challenges, including extremely restricted access space, limitations on the use of specialised equipment due to the terrain and a marshy tunnel floor.

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{{^usCountry}} "Using innovative methods and improvised floats, the team was able to move deeper in the tunnel," the MEA said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Using innovative methods and improvised floats, the team was able to move deeper in the tunnel," the MEA said. {{/usCountry}}

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It added that the team would continue its efforts tomorrow to try and rescue any individuals who may be trapped inside the tunnel.

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The MEA also said the forensic team from India expanded its activities in coordination with its counterparts from Nepal. The team undertook tasks including DNA examination and analysis.

"This will help expedite the processing of DNA samples in Nepal," the MEA said.

Rescue operation enters 7th day

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The number of people killed in the catastrophic floods in Nepal and China rose above 1,000 on Tuesday as rescue operations entered their seventh day.

The disaster was triggered last week by a glacial collapse that sent ice, mud, rocks and fast-moving water through a valley in Nepal. Entire settlements were swept away. Videos showed people trying to escape as huge walls of water and debris engulfed buildings, destroyed bridges and power lines, and carried away trees, boulders and vehicles.

By Tuesday evening, the death toll in Nepal had reached 1,050, while around 4,000 people were still missing. This includes nearly 600 foreigners from 39 countries, Bloomberg reported.

At least 11,993 people have been rescued so far in Nepal. Emergency crews are using helicopters and other aircraft to reach communities cut off after floods and landslides destroyed roads and bridges.

India gives humanitarian assistance

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India stepped up humanitarian assistance to Nepal following flash floods in the Bhotekoshi River system near the Nepal-China border.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said India has sent a consignment carrying 37.5 tonnes of Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) material, medicines and food packets to Nepal. With the latest consignment, India’s total emergency assistance to the flood-hit country has reached 47.5 tonnes.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said the second flight carrying relief material and medicines had departed. He added that India remained in close contact with the Nepalese authorities.

India had earlier sent 10 tonnes of HADR assistance and essential medicines to support Nepal’s flood response.

(With inputs from agencies and HT Correspondent)