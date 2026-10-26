16-year-old JEE aspirant dies by suicide in Rajasthan’s Kota: Police

A 16-year-old student preparing for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) died by suicide at his paying guest (PG) accommodation in Rajasthan’s Kota, police said on Monday.

The body was handed over to his family after the post mortem examination. (Representative fie photo)

The student, who had moved to Kota from Shivpuri in Madhya Pradesh, around six months ago to prepare for the entrance examination, was found dead in his room in the Mahaveer Nagar-I area.

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Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Manish Sharma said police received information about the incident late at night and sent a team to the spot. The student’s body was taken to the mortuary at MBS Hospital.

Also Read: NEET aspirant from J&K dies by suicide in Kota, had told relative about the step: Cops

The body was handed over to his family after the post mortem examination.

According to police, the student did not come out of his room after dinner, unlike other students who usually went for a walk. Other students knocked on his door several times before informing the PG operator.

The student’s family told police that he was not under any pressure and that there were no known problems at home. They said that during their last phone conversation, he had told them he had an examination. However, they later learnt that he had not appeared for it and stayed at his room.

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The family also alleged that the coaching institute had not informed them about the student’s absence from the examination.

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