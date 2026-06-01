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17-year-old girl strangled to death by relatives in UP's Meerut over suspicion of romantic relationship

During interrogation, Sartaj allegedly confessed that he and the victim's stepbrother, Soeb, strangled her at around 11 pm on Friday.

Updated on: Jun 01, 2026 02:16 pm IST
By HT Correspondent
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A 17-year-old girl was allegedly murdered by her maternal uncle and stepbrother in Meerut’s Lohianagar area after they suspected her of being involved in a romantic relationship. According to police, the duo strangled her to death, carried her body on a motorcycle, and dumped it in a mango orchard about five kilometres from their home. The maternal uncle has been arrested, while efforts are on to trace and apprehend the absconding stepbrother.

Her body was discovered in a mango orchard in Narhada village on Saturday morning, triggering a major police investigation.(Sanchit Khanna/HT File Photo)

The victim, a resident of Humayunnagar, was reported missing on Friday night. Her body was discovered in a mango orchard in Narhada village on Saturday morning, triggering a major police investigation.

According to deputy superintendent of police, Abhishek Patel, police received information that the body of a teenage girl was lying in the orchard. Lohianagar police and a forensic team reached the spot and initiated an investigation.

Police examined CCTV footage from roads leading to and from Narhada village, which helped investigators identify the suspects. Police subsequently questioned the victim’s father, Javed, and her maternal uncle, Sartaj, a resident of Zakir Colony.

During interrogation, Sartaj allegedly confessed that he and the victim's stepbrother, Soeb, strangled her at around 11 pm on Friday. The duo then allegedly transported the body to the orchard and concealed it in bushes at around 3 am.

 
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Home / India News / 17-year-old girl strangled to death by relatives in UP's Meerut over suspicion of romantic relationship
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