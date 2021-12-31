1,796 Covid cases in Delhi, containment zones rise by more than 8 times in December

Delhi on Friday reported another jump in Covid-19 cases with 1,796 new cases recorded in the last 24 hours which took the positivity rate to 2.44%. The positivity rate shot over 2% after 221 days, the highest since May 24 (2.52%). On Thursday, Delhi recorded 1,313 cases and the positivity rate was at 1.73. The sharp rise comes as the national capital is welcoming the new year amid a mini lockdown. Data reveals the number of containment zones in Delhi has increased by more than 8 times in December. As on January 31, the number of Delhi's containment zones stands at 914. No fatality was reported on Friday. In December, the capital reported 9 deaths overall.

The rise in cases in Delhi comes as the overall Covid tally of India is on a rise for the past few days.

On December 1, when the national capital had logged 39 infections in a single day, the number of containment zones stood at 102. On December 30, the number of containment zones has increased to 823, while single-day infections have risen to 1,313.

South district has the maximum number of active containment zones at 402, followed by west at 108 and New Delhi at 84 zones. Northeast district has zero active containment zones, with only 53 active cases. East district has six active containment zones, while the central district has 18 such zones.

Southwest, northwest and Shahdara districts have less than 50 active containment zones at 33, 26 and 30, respectively. New Delhi, North and southeast districts have 84, 62 and 54 active containment zones, respectively.

Within a span of 10 days, the containment zones have multiplied by five times, official data said.