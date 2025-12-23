17-year-old girl gang-raped in fields by three men in Haryana's Nuh, manhunt on for accused

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by three men from her own village after they forced her into nearby fields in Nuh, the police said on Monday. Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered on Saturday against the three accused at Sadar Tauru police station.

This is after the accused assaulted the girl a few months ago, PTI reported.

"A case was registered under relevant sections of the BNS and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Two special teams have been formed who are conducting raids to nab the accused, and they will be arrested soon," a senior police officer said.

According to the complaint filed by the girl's father, the accused started assaulting the girl, a few months ago.

On Friday night, they threatened and forced her out of her home, her father said.

More on the case

The complainant alleged that the accused took the girl to a tube-well and held her captive through the night, during which they allegedly raped her in turns.

She was released around 11 am on Saturday, after the men allegedly threatened to kill her, abduct her again and circulate videos of the assault online, police said, adding that the threats caused her severe anxiety.

Police further said the men were known to the victim and had allegedly coerced her into remaining in contact with them for several months.

"The accused had given her daughter a mobile phone and pressured her to stay in touch. They also warned her that any attempt to break contact would result in the release of compromising videos recorded months earlier," the girl's father said.