18 dead after blast in 'rat-hole' mine in Meghalaya, Shah dials CM Sangma | Top points
The blast occurred at an “illegal” coal mine in the Thangsku area of the district earlier in the day. Several other workers are feared trapped, officials said.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday spoke to Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma to take stock of the situation following an explosion at a suspected illegal coal mine in Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills district, in which at least 18 labourers were killed.
Shah assured the chief minister of all possible Central assistance for rescue and relief operations, ANI reported.
Rescue teams have been pressed into search operations, Director General of Police I Nongrang said, adding that efforts are ongoing to locate survivors and recover those trapped.
Here are the top points:
- During rescue operations, 18 bodies were recovered from the site, East Jaintia Hills Superintendent of Police Vikash Kumar said, as reported by PTI.
- One injured person was initially taken to Sutnga Primary Health Centre and later referred to a hospital in Shillong for better treatment.
- The exact number of labourers present inside the mine at the time of the blast is yet to be ascertained, police said. Officials suspect the explosion occurred during illegal coal mining activities at the site.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh for the next of kin of each deceased and ₹50,000 for those injured. The Prime Minister’s Office (Prime Minister's Office) shared on X, “Pained by the mishap in East Jaintia Hills, Meghalaya. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000".
- Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma expressed deep sorrow over the incident and announced a probe into the explosion. Sangma said a comprehensive inquiry has been ordered, accountability will be fixed, and those responsible will face strict legal action.
- The state government reiterated that there will be no compromise on safety and that it stands in solidarity with the affected families.
- The National Green Tribunal (NGT) had banned rat-hole coal mining and other unscientific mining practices in Meghalaya in 2014 due to environmental damage and safety risks, and restricted illegal coal transportation.
- Rat-hole mining involves narrow tunnels, typically three to four feet high, allowing a single worker to extract coal through horizontal passages.
- The Supreme Court of India upheld the ban and allowed mining only under scientific, regulated procedures with environmental safeguards.
