18 dead after blast in 'rat-hole' mine in Meghalaya, Shah dials CM Sangma | Top points

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday spoke to Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma to take stock of the situation following an explosion at a suspected illegal coal mine in Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills district, in which at least 18 labourers were killed. East Jaintia Hills: Smoke billows after an explosion at an illegal coal mine, in East Jaintia Hills district, Meghalaya, Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026. At least 16 workers were killed and several others are feared trapped. (Representative Imgae/ANI)

Shah assured the chief minister of all possible Central assistance for rescue and relief operations, ANI reported.

The blast occurred at an “illegal” coal mine in the Thangsku area of the district earlier in the day. Several other workers are feared trapped, officials said, HT earlier reported.

Rescue teams have been pressed into search operations, Director General of Police I Nongrang said, adding that efforts are ongoing to locate survivors and recover those trapped.