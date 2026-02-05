10 labourers killed after blast in 'illegal' coal mine in Meghalaya

Ten labourers were killed on Thursday in an explosion at an illegal coal mine in the Thangsku area of Meghalaya’s East Jaiñtia Hills district, police said, adding that rescue operations have yet to begin due to the area’s difficult accessibility. The incident took place in the Thangsku area, Superintendent of Police Vikash Kumar added.

An injured labourer has been taken to a Shillong hospital for treatment.

The blast occurred at a remotely located mining site, delaying rescue efforts, district police chief Vikas Yadav said. “Ten deaths have been confirmed so far. The area is difficult to access and rescue operations are yet to begin,” Yadav said, adding that teams of the National Disaster Response Force and the State Disaster Response Force are en route to the site.

Police suspect the explosion took place during mining activity at an illegal site. “The matter is under inquiry and investigation,” Yadav said.

In December last year, an explosion at an illegal coal mine in the same district reportedly killed two labourers, prompting intervention by the Meghalaya Human Rights Commission and scrutiny by a high court-appointed monitoring committee.

In January this year, a labourer died after falling into an illegal coal mine at Umthe village, also in East Jaiñtia Hills. Police sealed the site and initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death.