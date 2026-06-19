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18-year-old POCSO accused gets temporary bail to take NEET retest

The temporary bail was granted by the court from June 18 to June 21 on a bond of ₹50,000 with a surety of a like amount.

Published on: Jun 19, 2026 08:53 am IST
PTI |
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A special POCSO court in Mumbai has granted a four-day temporary bail to an 18-year-old man, lodged in jail on rape charges, to enable him to appear for the NEET retest scheduled on June 21.

The NEET UG exam will be held again on June 21.(Representative image)

Special Judge S R Sharma on Thursday granted relief to the accused, currently lodged in Taloja Central Prison in Navi Mumbai, after the rape survivor gave her no objection, subject to the assurance that he would not defame or threaten her family while on bail.

The temporary bail was granted by the court from June 18 to June 21 on a bond of 50,000 with a surety of a like amount.

Also read | SC quashes POCSO case against man using extraordinary power

The court directed him to surrender in front of the authorities before 2 pm on June 22, a day after the medical entrance re-examination.

Special Public Prosecutor Chaitrali Panshikar opposed the temporary bail plea, citing the serious nature of the allegations against the teenager.

The prosecution suggested that the accused should only be allowed to appear for the exam under police escort for a single day.

Taking note of the higher secondary exam certificate and the provisional NEET admit card produced by the defence, the court remarked that there were "perspicuous valid grounds" to release the accused on temporary bail.

"So far as apprehensions of the prosecution side are concerned, those can be addressed by putting requisite conditions," the Judge noted.

The court, while releasing the accused, directed him not to contact the victim in any manner, tamper with evidence, or make any inducements or threats to anyone acquainted with the case.

Further, the judge asked the accused to submit an undertaking that he would appear for the exam and provide supporting documentation of his appearance upon surrendering.

 
mumbai mumbai‬
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, Karnataka biennial MLC elections and Rebellion crisis LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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