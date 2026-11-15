18-year-old woman found murdered inside Delhi showroom's trial room: Police
The accused allegedly slit the woman's throat with a sharp-edged weapon before fleeing.
An 18-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her relative inside a clothing showroom's trial room in west Delhi, where she worked, on Saturday night, police said on Sunday.
The incident near Moti Nagar Metro station came to light when the showroom staff found the body around 9pm, as they were getting ready to close for the day. They immediately alerted the police, who rushed to the spot.
According to the police, the woman's body was found with her throat slit, possibly caused by a sharp-edged weapon. Initial investigations suggested the woman was murdered by her elder sister's brother-in-law, the police said, adding that a detailed probe is underway.
It appears that the woman and her sister's brother-in-law were in a dispute for three months, the police said.
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The police said they are examining CCTV footage to ascertain the sequence of events and trace the accused's movements and escape route. They are also questioning showroom staff and the owner.
The body was taken into custody and sent for post-mortem examination.
Police teams have been conducting raids to apprehend the accused.
(With inputs from Hemani Bhandari)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnagha Deshpande
Anagha Deshpande is Deputy Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times. She is currently part of the news team. Before moving into this role, she worked with the Bengaluru desk, where she extensively covered civic issues, Karnataka politics, infrastructure, and urban governance. Over the past seven years, Anagha has worked across multiple facets of digital journalism, including reporting, editing, and video production. She briefly stepped away from journalism, only to realize that the newsroom is where she has the most fun. Her interests lie in tracking national and state politics, particularly South Indian politics, as well as social issues and public policy. She has previously worked with Deccan Herald, Mid-day, The Federal, and ThePrint, and has lived and worked in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai. When she isn't chasing stories, Anagha enjoys long aimless walks, reading, hiking, discovering new teas, and, by her own admission, overthinking almost everything.Read More