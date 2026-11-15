18-year-old woman found murdered inside Delhi showroom's trial room: Police

An 18-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her relative inside a clothing showroom's trial room in west Delhi, where she worked, on Saturday night, police said on Sunday. The crime came to light around 9 pm when showroom employees were preparing to close for the day. (Representational Image) (PTI)

The incident near Moti Nagar Metro station came to light when the showroom staff found the body around 9pm, as they were getting ready to close for the day. They immediately alerted the police, who rushed to the spot.

According to the police, the woman's body was found with her throat slit, possibly caused by a sharp-edged weapon. Initial investigations suggested the woman was murdered by her elder sister's brother-in-law, the police said, adding that a detailed probe is underway.

It appears that the woman and her sister's brother-in-law were in a dispute for three months, the police said.

Also Read: 2 minors apprehended for stabbing 35-yr-old to death

The police said they are examining CCTV footage to ascertain the sequence of events and trace the accused's movements and escape route. They are also questioning showroom staff and the owner.

The body was taken into custody and sent for post-mortem examination.

Police teams have been conducting raids to apprehend the accused.

(With inputs from Hemani Bhandari)