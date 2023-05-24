‘Assault on democracy’: 19 Opp parties issue joint statement on boycotting new Parliament inauguration. Read full text

A joint statement by 19 like-minded opposition parties, including the Congress, TMC, NCP, AAP, RJD, JD-U, National Conference and left parties on Wednesday announced the collective decision to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building, calling the event a “grave insult” and a “direct assault” on democracy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will dedicate to the nation the new Parliament building on Sunday.

Here's the full text of the joint statement by 19 opposition parties boycotting the inauguration of the new Parliament building:

Opposition leaders including Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, CPI(M)'s Sitaram Yechury and others during the swearing-in ceremony of the newly-elected Karnataka Government at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in in Bengaluru on Saturday. (ANI)

The inauguration of a new Parliament building is a momentous occasion. Despite our belief that the government is threatening democracy, and our disapproval of the autocratic manner in which the new Parliament was built, we were open to sinking our differences and marking this occasion. However, Prime Minister Modi's decision to inaugurate the new Parliament building by himself, completely sidelining President Murmu, is not only a grave insult but a direct assault on our democracy which demands a commensurate response.

The Constitution of India states, in Article 79, that "There shall be a Parliament for the Union which shall consist of the President and two Houses to be known respectively as the Council of States and the House of the People." The President is not only the Head of State in India, but also an integral part of the Parliament. She summons, prorogues, and addresses the Parliament. She must assent for an Act of Parliament to take effect. In short, the Parliament cannot function without the President. Yet, the Prime Minister has decided to inaugure the new Parliament building without her. This undignified act insults the high office of the President, and violates the letter and spirit of the Constitution. It undermines the spirit of inclusion which saw the nation celebrate its first woman Adivasi President.

Undemocratic acts are not new to the Prime Minister, who has relentlessly hollowed out the Parliament. Opposition Members of Parliament have been disqualified, suspended and muted when they raised the issues of the people of India. MPs from the Treasury benches have disrupted Parliament. Many controversial legislations, including the three farm laws, have been passed with almost no debate, and Parliamentary Committees have been practically made defunct. The new Parliament building has been built at great expense during a once-in-a-century pandemic with no consultation with the people of India or MPs, for whom it is apparently being built.

When the soul of democracy has been sucked out from the Parliament, we find no value in a new building. We announce our collective decision to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building. We will continue to fight-in letter, in spirit, and in substance-against this authoritarian Prime Minister and his government, and take our message directly to the people of India.

