1948 Independence Day Speech: What Nehru Said On Religious Hate On 1st I-Day After 1947 Liberation

As India gears up to celebrate Independence Day, Hindustan Times takes a nostalgic journey through history with a special series revisiting iconic Independence Day speeches delivered by India's Prime Ministers. In the first episode, we look back at Jawaharlal Nehru's historic address from the Red Fort in 1948, marking India's first Independence Day celebration a year after gaining freedom. The speech captures the hopes, aspirations and vision of a nation taking its first steps as an independent republic. Watch this special archival series as we revisit the words that helped shape modern India.
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