1978 Independence Day Speech: 'People Must Be Brave…' - PM Morarji Desai's Emergency-Linked Message

As India prepares to celebrate Independence Day, Hindustan Times continues its special series revisiting some of the most iconic Independence Day speeches delivered by the country's Prime Ministers. In the fourth episode, we travel back to 1978 to revisit Prime Minister Morarji Desai's last-ever Independence Day address from the Red Fort. Delivered during a pivotal phase in India's political history, the speech reflected Desai's vision for democracy, governance and the nation's future.
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