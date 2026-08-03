...
...
Next Story

1978 Independence Day Speech: 'People Must Be Brave…' - PM Morarji Desai's Emergency-Linked Message

In the latest episode of HT's special series, we travel back to 1978 to revisit Prime Minister Morarji Desai's last-ever Independence Day address from Red Fort.

Updated on: Aug 3, 2026, 19:17:52 IST
By Debabrata Bhattacharjee
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

As India prepares to celebrate Independence Day, Hindustan Times continues its special series revisiting some of the most iconic Independence Day speeches delivered by the country's Prime Ministers. In the fourth episode, we travel back to 1978 to revisit Prime Minister Morarji Desai's last-ever Independence Day address from the Red Fort. Delivered during a pivotal phase in India's political history, the speech reflected Desai's vision for democracy, governance and the nation's future.

Revisiting PM Morarji Desai's 1978 Independence Day speech
Revisiting PM Morarji Desai's 1978 Independence Day speech
 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Debabrata Bhattacharjee

Debabrata Bhattacharjee is a Senior Video Producer with over seven years of experience in digital journalism, specialising in sports video production, news storytelling and social media strategy. He has extensive experience across the entire video production lifecycle, from research and scripting to shooting, editing, publishing and audience growth. Currently with Hindustan Times, he is responsible for producing videos for HT Cricket as well as for HT Videos.

app exclusive
Get the latest India News, breaking headlines and real-time updates from across the country. Stay informed about politics, government policies, crime, weather and major national developments.
Get the latest India News, breaking headlines and real-time updates from across the country. Stay informed about politics, government policies, crime, weather and major national developments.
Home/India News/1978 Independence Day Speech: 'People Must Be Brave…' - PM Morarji Desai's Emergency-Linked Message
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe