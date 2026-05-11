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1998 Pokhran nuclear tests reflected India's scientific excellence: PM Modi on National Technology Day

Modi said on this day in 1998, the nuclear tests conducted at Pokhran introduced the world to India's remarkable capability.

Updated on: May 11, 2026 10:30 am IST
PTI |
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted people on the National Technology Day -- which commemorates the momentous events of May 11, 1998, when India conducted successful nuclear tests at Rajasthan's Pokhran -- and said technology has become a key pillar in building a self-reliant India.

PM Modi said the landmark moment in 1998 reflected India's scientific excellence and unwavering commitment.(File Photo/PTI)

Modi said the landmark moment in 1998 reflected India's scientific excellence and unwavering commitment.

"Greetings on National Technology Day. We recall with pride the hard work and dedication of our scientists, which led to the successful tests in Pokhran in 1998," he said on social media platform X.

 
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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