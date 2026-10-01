19-yr-old B’luru college student stabbed to death during clash

A 19 year old college student died after he was stabbed in the chest during a clash between two groups of students near Deepa Complex in Bengaluru on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

India News

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The incident took place between 2.30 pm and 3 pm in an area near a gym behind the private college where the student was studying, within the limits of Annapoorneshwari Nagar police station. Police said they have clues about those involved and are trying to trace them.

“The incident occurred at around 2.30 to 3 pm on Wednesday due to enmity between the two,” DCP N Yethish told HT. “Soon after the stabbing, the injured student was shifted to a nearby private hospital, but he died while undergoing treatment. The accused absconded after the incident. We have definite clues about the accused and would nab them soon,” he added.

The student, a first year BCom student, had attended college as usual on Wednesday. Police said another student from the same college called him and asked him to come outside to speak. He later went to the area behind the college, where about seven to eight people had gathered.

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{{^usCountry}} A confrontation then broke out between the student’s friends and another group over an unspecified issue. The argument escalated into a physical fight, during which one of the students allegedly took out a knife and stabbed him in the chest. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A confrontation then broke out between the student’s friends and another group over an unspecified issue. The argument escalated into a physical fight, during which one of the students allegedly took out a knife and stabbed him in the chest. {{/usCountry}}

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The injured student suffered heavy blood loss. His friends took him to a nearby private hospital on a motorcycle, but he died while receiving treatment.

Police reached the area after being informed of the stabbing and inspected the scene. Investigators are questioning students and other possible witnesses to establish how the confrontation began and who was involved.

Police are also examining CCTV footage from the area. Investigators are trying to determine the exact reason for the clash, identify the person who allegedly used the knife and establish the role of others who were present.