2 army personnel killed along LoC in Rajouri blast: Official

JAMMU

Two army personnel were killed in an explosion near a forward post along the Line of Control in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, officials familiar with the matter said. The deceased have been identified as Lieutenant Rishi Kumar and Sepoy Manjit Singh.

The blast took place when an army column was on patrol duty in the Kalal area of Nowshera sector, as part of measures to check infiltration of terrorists from across the border, an official added.

“An officer and a soldier were critically injured in a mysterious explosion along the LoC around 4.30 pm in Kalal area of Nowshera. They were evacuated to Command Hospital in Udhampur in a helicopter but they succumbed to their injuries,” officials familiar with the matter said.

“GOC #WhiteKnight_IA and all ranks salute bravehearts Lt Rishi Kumar and Sep Manjit Singh, who made the supreme sacrifice in line of duty along the Line of Control in Naushera sector on 30 Oct 21 and offer deep condolences to their families,” the White Knight Corps posted on its Twitter handle.

The nature of the explosion could not be immediately ascertained, but officials said it could either be a mine blast or an improvised explosive device (IED) planted by terrorists to target the patrol team.

With the two killings, the number of army personnel killed in Rajouri and Poonch districts this month rose to 11.

Meanwhile, a search operation to track down a group of terrorists hiding in the forest belt of Jammu and Kashmir’s twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri entered 20th day on Saturday. So far, a total of nine soldiers, including two JCOs, have been killed in the operation.

On October 24, a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist, who was moved from the Kot Bhalwal Central Jail in Jammu to Mendhar on police remand for questioning in connection with the ongoing operation, was killed when the security forces accompanying him to identify a hideout came under fire from hiding terrorists in the area.

The operation in the forest areas in the twin border districts began on October 11, when terrorists ambushed a search party killing five soldiers including a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) in Surankote forest of Poonch.

On October 14, four soldiers, including a JCO, were killed by the terrorists in Nar Khas forest in another gunfight.

Drones and helicopters have been pressed into service to assist the marching troops, which includes para-commandos, in the jungle.

Army chief General MM Naravane had also visited the encounter site.

According to DGP Dilbag Singh, two groups of terrorists had come from across (the Line of Control) through Rajouri-Poonch area and they are embedded somewhere in the jungle area.

“Going by their sighting at three places and cross-fire between them and us at two places, I guess their number is 5 to 7,” he told a TV channel recently.

