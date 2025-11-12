2 arrested for robbing jewellery from elderly women using handkerchief-swap trick in Lucknow

Two men who allegedly tricked elderly women into handing over their jewellery using a fake “police-check” story were arrested by the Krishna Nagar police on Tuesday. The duo used a deceptive handkerchief-swap trick to steal ornaments and flee before victims realised they had been conned, said police. The accused were arrested from the Gangakheda railway underpass on Tuesday morning, said DCP West Nipun Agarwal.(ANI file photo for representation)

“The accused have been identified as Imran alias Munna (25), son of Jameel Ahmed, resident of Shahpur Bhamrauli Phatak under Dubagga police limits, and Kallu alias Raju (25), resident of Krishna Vihar. They were arrested from the Gangakheda railway underpass on Tuesday morning,” said DCP West Nipun Agarwal.

According to the DCP, the accused would roam around neighbourhoods on a scooter under the guise of scrap dealers. After spotting elderly women walking alone, they would approach them and warn about “police checking” ahead, advising them to remove their jewellery for safety. The victims were told to wrap their ornaments in a handkerchief for protection. The duo would then cleverly swap it with another similar-looking handkerchief and flee with the real one.

“They changed multiple sets of clothes before and after the act to avoid identification through CCTV cameras,” said ADCP South Vasanth Rallapalli.