Ornaments worth ₹1.38 crore looted from jewellery shop

Four unidentified men barged into a jewellery shop in the busy Sardar Peth area of Shirur town on Wednesday morning and decamped with gold and silver ornaments worth ₹1.38 crore. Police said the men entered the shop between 4:00am and 4:30am after breaking open the shutter and smashing the glass panes. The stolen items include 760 grams of gold ornaments and 77 kilograms of silver ornaments. The stolen items include 760 grams of gold ornaments and 77 kilograms of silver ornaments. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

DSP (Shirur) Prashant Dhole said that Pune Rural police have formed four teams to hunt down the suspects. “We are also looking at local criminals who were previously involved in similar robberies,” he added.

While the shop has been cordoned off, police are collecting CCTV camera footage from the locality to get more information about the accused, who came in a van. A case has been registered on the basis of the jeweller’s complaint against four unidentified individuals under relevant sections.