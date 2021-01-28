2 Assam villagers killed in firing at Busu Dima festival

Two persons were killed and one suffered injuries when unidentified miscreants fired on villagers celebrating Busu Dima festival in Karbi Anglong district of Assam on Wednesday night.

According to the police, the incident happened around 11:30 pm when several shots were fired at residents of Kharnaidisa village, nearly 45 km from Diphu, the district headquarters. “The villagers were having a community feast as part of Busu Dima festivities on Wednesday night when they heard the shots. Two people died in the incident and another sustained injuries,” Debajit Deori, superintendent of police, Karbi Anglong, said.

Busu Dima is celebrated by the Dimasa tribe when the newly harvested rice is consumed and the community’s traditional clothes, sports, ethnic food and drinks are showcased.

The deceased have been identified as A Maibongsa (60) and Amit Nunisa (42). The injured Ashit Phonglosa (25), who had a bullet injury on his left hand, is stated to be stable.

Police suspect the miscreants may have reached the incident site on foot as it is not connected by road. A case has been registered and investigation is underway.

The incident is suspected to have been carried out by Dimasa National Liberation Army (DNLA), a rebel outfit formed in 2019 that seeks to establish a sovereign, independent Dimasa nation.