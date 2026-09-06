Manipur: 2 banned UKNA cadres killed, 2 injured in Churachandpur

Two cadres of the banned United Kuki National Army (UKNA) were killed and two others injured during an operation in Manipur’s Churachandpur district, officials said, adding that arms and ammunition were recovered from their camp.

Security forces killed two UKNA cadres and injured two others during an operation at a UKNA camp in Manipur’s Churachandpur district, officials said.

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The Assam Rifles and the Indian Army launched a joint operation based on specific intelligence input on August 29 in Phaibong village, Henglep sub-division, Churachandpur district. The forces established surveillance over a UKNA camp and commenced tactical operations at 5 am on September 2.

The UKNA cadres opened fire on the security forces at around 5.30 am. The security forces retaliated, leading to a heavy exchange of gunfire.

Assam Rifles on its X official account stated as “Intel confirms 2 UKNA cadres neutralised and 2 injured. Search of the camp yielded 2 MA Rifles (5.56 mm), 1 AK-56 Rifle (7.62 mm), 1 Lathode Gun (40 mm), 7 Lathod Grenades, 15 AK Magazines, 371 AK-56 rounds, 601 MA Rifle rounds, 172 SLR rounds, 15 combat uniforms, 7 ammunition pouches, 5 backpacks, 3 combat bags and 5 pairs of jungle shoes. Operations continue in surrounding jungles.”

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{{^usCountry}} Manipur Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam Singh had informed the Manipur Legislative Assembly that the banned UKNA outfit was found to be involved in the Tronglaobi IED bomb attack that killed two minors while they were sleeping. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Manipur Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam Singh had informed the Manipur Legislative Assembly that the banned UKNA outfit was found to be involved in the Tronglaobi IED bomb attack that killed two minors while they were sleeping. {{/usCountry}}

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According to statements by the Manipur Police and security agencies, the arrested UKNA cadre, identified as S Palal Kuki, had admitted that he was serving as the self-styled finance head/finance secretary of the banned outfit.

The violence in Manipur, which began on May 3, 2023, has claimed 306 lives, while 49 people are still missing..