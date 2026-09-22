2 Bihar teachers dismissed after FIR alleges they sexually assaulted student, recorded clips

Two government teachers in Bihar’s Buxar district were dismissed from service following allegations of sexual assault of a girl student, the state government said in an order.

Officials said that investigation found allegations against the teachers to be true and the education department dismissed both of them from the service. (PTI/Representational)

Officials said that investigation found allegations against the teachers to be true and the education department dismissed both of them from the service. The teachers have been identified as Birendra Pal, an assistant teacher, and Arvind Kumar, a middle school teacher. The education department suspended both of them on September 2.

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Deep Dive What were the allegations against the Bihar teachers who were dismissed? The Bihar teachers were accused of sexually assaulting a girl student, recording objectionable videos of the incident, and later using these videos to threaten and blackmail her. What actions were taken following the Jamui harassment incident caught on video? Following public outrage, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed, three suspects were arrested, and an FIR was registered under the POCSO Act to address the harassment of the two minors. Why did the Bihar government decide to dismiss the teachers implicated in the sexual assault case? The dismissal was based on the findings of an investigation that confirmed the allegations against the teachers were true, leading to their removal under Rule 14 (XI) of the Bihar Government Servants Rules, 2005.

An FIR was registered on the complaint of the victim’s mother against three teachers, including headmaster Mohammad Imam Ali Ansari on September 3. The FIR alleges that both the teachers sexually assaulted a student, recorded objectionable videos and later used it to threaten and blackmail her. The headmaster is accused of trying to shield the two teachers. Police had earlier arrested Arvind Kumar and subsequently the headmaster. The third accused, Birendra Pal, was arrested on September 7 from Buxar railway station while allegedly attempting to flee.

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After the matter came to light, education minister Mithilesh Tiwari had directed the Buxar DM and SP to send the case to a fast track court and a hearing will be held soon. “After the police investigation and departmental inquiry by the education department, the dismissal action has been taken under Rule 14 (XI) of the Bihar Government Servants (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 2005,” said an official aware of the matter.