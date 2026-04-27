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2 booked over wedding plan of Uttarakhand minister’s son in Rajaji Tiger Reserve

Uttarakhand's forest department booked two temple officials for hosting a wedding in Rajaji Tiger Reserve's core zone, prompting a probe into the lapse.

Updated on: Apr 27, 2026 07:01 am IST
By Amit Bathla
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The Uttarakhand forest department on Sunday booked two temple committee office-bearers in the Rajaji Tiger Reserve for allowing elaborate wedding preparations for state cabinet minister Khajan Dass’s son inside the core zone of the reserve, and launched a probe into the lapse, officials said.

Temple visits are regulated under standing orders and Supreme Court directions, with restricted movement.(X/AjitSinghRathi)

Following a row over the issue, the minister moved the wedding venue out of the Rajaji Park.

The arrangements had sprung up at Sureshwari Devi Temple in the Haridwar range of the reserve. Photos and videos of the setup went viral on social media, prompting the forest department to dismantle the tents and related material on Saturday evening. Park officials then lodged a case against the temple committee office-bearers under the Wildlife Protection Act. The wedding was scheduled for Sunday.

Dass, a Rajpur Road MLA who handles social welfare and minority affairs portfolios, dismissed the row as a political conspiracy. He claimed he had informed a senior forest official about the event and that arrangements were made with the temple committee’s consent. Forest officials, however, insisted no permission had been sought for such an event in the reserve’s core zone.

The temple operates under strict rules: fixed worship hours, no movement beyond those times, limited night stays for priests and attendants, bans on wildlife-disturbing activities or animal movement obstructions, no loudspeakers, and temple management’s duty to prevent littering and ensure compliance. Violations attract Wildlife Protection Act penalties, officials said.

Speaking to mediapersons, cabinet minister and Rajpur Road MLA Khajan Dass insisted he had notified the forest director about the wedding and that everything was approved by the temple committee. “The allegations are politically motivated,” he said.

 
rajaji tiger reserve wildlife protection act
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