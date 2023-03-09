Home / India News / 2 CoBRA commandos injured in gunfight with Maoists in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma: Cop

2 CoBRA commandos injured in gunfight with Maoists in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma: Cop

ByRitesh Mishra
Mar 09, 2023 02:39 PM IST

Inspector General of Police, Bastar range, Sunderaj P said that the encounter took place at around 9am in south Sukma.

RAIPUR : Two commandos of the CRPF’s Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) were injured in a gunfight between security personnel and Maoists in Bastar’s Sukma district on Thursday.

Two commandos of CoBRA, Inspector Munesh Kumar Meena of CoBRA’s 202nd battalion and constable Amit Modak of CoBRA’s 208th battalion, suffered minor injuries in the gunfight (Twitter/cobra_202/Representative Photo)
Two commandos of CoBRA, Inspector Munesh Kumar Meena of CoBRA’s 202nd battalion and constable Amit Modak of CoBRA’s 208th battalion, suffered minor injuries in the gunfight (Twitter/cobra_202/Representative Photo)

Inspector General of Police, Bastar range, Sunderaj P said that the encounter took place at around 9am in south Sukma.

He said about five Maoists also sustained bullet injuries before they managed to escape.

“Two commandos of CoBRA, Inspector Munesh Kumar Meena of CoBRA’s 202nd battalion and constable Amit Modak of CoBRA’s 208th battalion, suffered minor injuries in the encounter. Around five-six Maoists also sustained bullet injuries in the encounter but they managed to escape into the jungles,” the senior police officer said in a statement.

Sunderaj P said the anti-Maoist operation was launched by a joint team of Chhattisgarh police’s Special Task Force (STF) and CoBRA personnel from the Dabbamarka camp on specific inputs about the movement of Maoists.

“When the team was moving towards Sakler village, the Maoists started firing and the encounter started which lasted about 45 minutes,” he said.

On February 25, three personnel of Sukma’s District Reserve Guard (DRG), including an assistant sub-inspector, were killed in an encounter with Maoists.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Ritesh Mishra

    State Correspondent for Chhattisgarh. Reports Maoism, Politics, Mining and important developments from the state. Covered all sorts of extremism in Central India. Reported from Madhya Pradesh for eight years.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 09, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out