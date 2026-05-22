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2 held from Goa for 'running cyber fraud-cash conversion racket', 40 lakh trail uncovered

2 held from Goa for 'running cyber fraud-cash conversion racket', ₹40 lakh trail uncovered

Published on: May 22, 2026 02:18 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, With the arrest of two men from Goa, the Delhi Police on Friday claimed to have busted an interstate cyber-fraud-and-cash-conversion racket.

2 held from Goa for 'running cyber fraud-cash conversion racket', 40 lakh trail uncovered

Police said transactions worth nearly 40 lakh routed through the network have also been uncovered.

Accused Arjun Lal Yadav and Deependra Mahala , both residents of Rajasthan, were apprehended from South Goa's Madgaon following a multi-state operation, an officer said.

The syndicate operated across Delhi, Goa and Rajasthan, and allegedly converted proceeds of cyber fraud into physical cash through commercial establishments in Goa, he added.

"The investigation began after a complainant reported that his mobile phone was compromised during what appeared to be a routine software or system update. Criminals subsequently gained unauthorised access to the accounts linked to the complainant and his mother's bank accounts and siphoned off 1.5 lakh within minutes," the officer said.

The victim got a complaint lodged through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal, following which an FIR was registered at the Cyber police station of Outernorth district. During investigation, police traced 98,000 of the defrauded money to a fuel station located in Vasco in South Goa.

"The number allegedly used for coordinating fraudulent transactions was found active on one of the seized mobile phones. Further investigation is underway to identify the entire network, trace the money trail and apprehend other members of the syndicate," the officer said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
goa. delhi police new delhi
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