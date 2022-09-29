Two injured in explosions on passenger buses in J&K’s Udhampur

Two people were injured in two explosions on passenger buses in Jammu & Kashmir (J&K)’s Udhampur town late on Wednesday and Thursday morning despite tight security and a heightened alert in view of the Navratri festival.

Additional director general of police Mukesh Singh said the first explosion took place on a parked bus around 10:30pm on Wednesday near a petrol pump. “...two people sustained minor injuries. Another similar blast took place in another bus parked...at 6:00am today [Thursday] wherein no casualty has been reported.” Singh said the nature of the blasts was being ascertained.

Sunil Kumar, one of the two people injured, said the first explosion took place as they returned to their bus after dinner. He added the roof of the bus was damaged.

On May 13, four pilgrims were charred to death and 22 others sustained burn injuries after a bomb exploded in a bus carrying pilgrims to Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra near Udhampur.

The National Investigation Agency is probing the case even as a hitherto unknown group calling itself Jammu and Kashmir Freedom Fighters claimed the responsibility for the attack. In a letter posted on social media, the group said the attack was carried out to target “non-locals.”

The letter said the “Hindutva regime” was trying its best to change the demography of J&K “in the guise of pilgrimage” and warned “non-locals” used “as cannon fodder by this Hindutva regime not to visit the disputed territory.” The letter threatened more attacks.

A police officer said they were not sure about the veracity of the letter.

