2 killed, 1 injured as masked men open fire outside gym in Haryana's Yamunanagar

Two men were killed, and another was injured when unidentified armed miscreants opened indiscriminate fire on them in Haryana's Yamunanagar on Thursday, news agency PTI reported citing police. The miscreants fled the scene after the attack, and an investigation has been initiated. (File) (HT Photo) (Pic used for representation)

The incident, captured on CCTV and surfaced on social media, showed three victims exiting a gym and approaching their vehicle when 4-5 masked assailants arrived on motorcycles and fired multiple rounds at them. The attack occurred in Yamunanagar's Lakha Singh Khedi.

While two of the men succumbed to their injuries, the third remains in critical condition and is undergoing treatment at a hospital. The miscreants fled the scene after the attack, and an investigation has been initiated.

Police said that the motive for the killings is still unclear. The deceased, both in their mid-30s, have not been identified publicly yet.

Similar firing incidents in Haryana

Earlier on late Sunday night, three people, including a woman, were shot dead by unidentified assailants in the parking lot of a hotel in Haryana's Panchkula, police said.

The victims were identified as Vicky and Vipin, both residents of Delhi, and Nia from Hisar, news agency PTI reported quoting Station House Officer Pinjore, Inspector Sombir. Police confirmed that the trio was killed by unknown attackers in the hotel's parking area.

In a separate incident on December 8, a businessman was arrested on Sunday for allegedly killing his friend in Fatehabad on Saturday evening, police reported. The accused, identified as Palvinder alias Pampa, fatally shot Manoj Bansal, a 45-year-old originally from Jharkhand, at his shop. Bansal had been living with his family in Fatehabad for several years.

According to a complaint filed by the deceased’s nephew, Sandeep Kumar, another friend, Nishant Singla, informed him about the incident. "In the CCTV footage, it is clear that Palvinder took out his pistol and fired at my maternal uncle while sitting next to him on the bed. Three other people sitting there were shocked as Palvinder opened fire at my maternal uncle. We had no enmity with him,” Kumar stated.

Fatehabad SHO Prahlad Rai confirmed that the accused had been arrested, and a murder case was registered. "We will determine the motive behind the killing during interrogation," he added.