Haryana: Bizman held for shooting friend dead in Fatehabad

A businessman was arrested on Sunday for killing his friend in Fatehabad on Saturday evening, said police. The deceased’s nephew Sandeep Kumar, in his complaint, told police that his friend Nishant Singla, who is also Manoj’s friend, came to his shop and told him that Palvinder had fired shots at his maternal uncle. (Getty image)

The accused, identified as Palvinder alias Pampa, shot dead Manoj Bansal, a native of Jharkhand, at his shop. The 45-year-old was staying with his family in Fatehabad for the last several years.

The deceased’s nephew Sandeep Kumar, in his complaint, told police that his friend Nishant Singla, who is also Manoj’s friend, came to his shop and told him that Palvinder had fired shots at his maternal uncle.

“In the CCTV footage, it is clear that Palvinder took out his pistol and fired at my maternal uncle while sitting next to him on the bed. Three other people sitting there were shocked as Palvinder opened fire at my maternal uncle. We had no enmity with him,” he added.

Fatehabad SHO Prahlad Rai said they have arrested the accused and a case of murder has been registered against him. He said they would ascertain the reason behind the murder from the accused during interrogation.