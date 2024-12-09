Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Dec 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Haryana: Bizman held for shooting friend dead in Fatehabad

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Dec 09, 2024 06:16 AM IST

The accused, identified as Palvinder alias Pampa, shot dead Manoj Bansal, a native of Jharkhand, at his shop; the 45-year-old was staying with his family in Fatehabad for the last several years

A businessman was arrested on Sunday for killing his friend in Fatehabad on Saturday evening, said police.

The deceased’s nephew Sandeep Kumar, in his complaint, told police that his friend Nishant Singla, who is also Manoj’s friend, came to his shop and told him that Palvinder had fired shots at his maternal uncle. (Getty image)
The deceased’s nephew Sandeep Kumar, in his complaint, told police that his friend Nishant Singla, who is also Manoj’s friend, came to his shop and told him that Palvinder had fired shots at his maternal uncle. (Getty image)

The accused, identified as Palvinder alias Pampa, shot dead Manoj Bansal, a native of Jharkhand, at his shop. The 45-year-old was staying with his family in Fatehabad for the last several years.

The deceased’s nephew Sandeep Kumar, in his complaint, told police that his friend Nishant Singla, who is also Manoj’s friend, came to his shop and told him that Palvinder had fired shots at his maternal uncle.

“In the CCTV footage, it is clear that Palvinder took out his pistol and fired at my maternal uncle while sitting next to him on the bed. Three other people sitting there were shocked as Palvinder opened fire at my maternal uncle. We had no enmity with him,” he added.

Fatehabad SHO Prahlad Rai said they have arrested the accused and a case of murder has been registered against him. He said they would ascertain the reason behind the murder from the accused during interrogation.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On