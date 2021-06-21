Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 3 killed in explosion at illegal firecracker factory in Tamil Nadu
3 killed in explosion at illegal firecracker factory in Tamil Nadu

Rescue operations are underway after the explosion at the illegal firecracker manufacturing factory.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 21, 2021 10:47 AM IST
The explosion took place at an illegal firecracker factory near Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar district, (ANI Photo)

At least three people, including two women and a child, were killed and two others were injured in an explosion at an illegal firecracker manufacturing factory near Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar district, news agency ANI reported on Monday. Rescue operations are underway, it added.

More details are awaited.

Sivakasi town, known as the country's fireworks capital, has seen frequent accidents. In February this year, 12 people were killed and 36 others critically injured in February in Virudhnagar after a fire broke out in a firecracker factory in Sivakasi area.

Sivakasi town, which is known as kutti or mini Japan for its manufacturing activities, produces nearly 90 per cent of the country’s firecrackers, providing livelihood to an estimated more than 800,000 people. Every year, Virudhunagar district manufactures crackers with an industry value of 2,000 crore.

sivakasi
