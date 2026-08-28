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2 killed, 20 injured as Roadways bus crashes into dumper in Bulandshahr

Two passengers, including a seven-year-old girl, were killed and around 20 injured after a Roadways bus crashed into a dumper in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh.

Updated on: Aug 28, 2026, 14:09:36 IST
By HT Correspondent, Meerut
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Two passengers, including a seven-year-old girl, were killed and around 20 others injured on Friday morning after a Roadways bus carrying more than 70 passengers crashed into a dumper on National Highway 34 (NH-34) near Baghrai Cut in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr district, police said.

A Roadways bus carrying over 70 passengers crashed into a dumper on NH-34 in Bulandshahr, killing two and injuring around 20 others, police said. (Representative photo)
A Roadways bus carrying over 70 passengers crashed into a dumper on NH-34 in Bulandshahr, killing two and injuring around 20 others, police said. (Representative photo)

The bus was travelling from Delhi to Kanpur when it allegedly rammed into the rear of a dumper that was negotiating a turn.

According to preliminary information, the bus, which was travelling to Kanpur via the Kaushambi depot, had departed from Delhi at 11:30 pm. It reached the Baghrai Cut area in the morning when it crashed into the dumper ahead. The collision was so powerful that the front portion of the bus was severely damaged.

Following the accident, passers-by alerted the police and emergency services. Police personnel and ambulance teams reached the spot and began the rescue operations.

Additional district magistrate Abhishek Singh and superintendent of police (rural) Antariksh Jain, along with other senior administrative and police officials, reached the accident site and reviewed the relief and rescue operations.

Doctors at Kailash Hospital declared the seven-year-old girl dead on arrival. A 35-year-old woman, identified as Babli, also died during treatment. Around 20 injured passengers, including relatives and family members of the deceased, are receiving treatment at different hospitals.

Police have started an investigation into the circumstances that led to the crash. The damaged bus and dumper were subsequently removed from the highway to restore traffic movement.

 
uttar pradeshkanpur
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