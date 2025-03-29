2 killed in head-on collision of SUV, cab on Mumbai flyover

A major accident happened on Mumbai’s Senapati Bapat flyover on Saturday afternoon, in which a car and a kaali-peeli (black-yellow) taxi collided head-on, which led to the death of at least two people. The accident happened at 1:15 pm on Mumbai's Senapati Bapat flyover on Saturday. (HT photo)

At 1:15 pm, a Mahindra SUV collided with the taxi, a Santro car, on the Senapati Bapat Flyover, resulting in the immediate deaths of the taxi driver and a female passenger. The incident happened when the taxi was going towards Chichpokli, while the SUV was headed towards Bandra.

The police have detained the SUV driver.

Horrifying visuals from the spot show the female passenger in the taxi caught in the accident, with half her body hanging out of the car window. The bonnet and the front seats of the cab were destroyed in the accident.

The SUV's bonnet, windshield, and front tyres were also destroyed in the accident. Visuals show deflated airbags in the SUV, which must have deployed due to the impact of the collision.

The police have reached the spot. An ambulance was deployed to take anyone injured to the hospital. The accident halted traffic on the flyover, which is otherwise busy.

Similar incident

In a similar horrifying incident, a 64-year-old watchman died in an accident. He was run over by a lifter machine allegedly being operated by a 24-year-old man at midnight on March 19, 2025. The incident happened in a shipping container yard in Navi Mumbai’s Uran when the machine operator failed to notice the victim’s presence.

The deceased was identified as Eknath Ragho Patil, and the lifter machine operator was identified as Mohammad Aslam Jaish Mohammad Khan. Patil was on duty when Aslam was operating the machine and lost control, which led to the accident.

“The area was dark, and the operator was tasked with shifting containers…Unfortunately, he did not notice the watchman’s presence and failed to ensure safety measures, resulting in the accident. The victim was crushed under the heavy machine and succumbed to his injuries. He suffered extensive injuries to his head, face and other parts of his body,” said the investigating officer.

With inputs from Raju Shinde