NAVI MUMBAI: A 64-year-old watchman lost his life in an accident when a lifter machine allegedly operated by a 24-year-old man ran over him at a freight shipping container yard in Khopta, Uran. The accident occurred around midnight on Wednesday when the machine operator failed to notice the victim’s presence. 64-year-old crushed under lifter machine at Uran shipping yard

The deceased, identified as Eknath Ragho Patil, was on duty when the operator, Mohammad Aslam Jaish Mohammad Khan, was engaged in lifting containers. Due to poor visibility and negligence in monitoring his surroundings, Khan lost control of the vehicle, leading to the fatal mishap.

“The area was dark and the operator was tasked with shifting containers,” said the investigating officer. “Unfortunately, he did not notice the watchman’s presence and failed to ensure safety measures, resulting in the accident. The victim was crushed under the heavy machine and succumbed to his injuries. He suffered extensive injuries to his head, face and other parts of his body.”

A case has been registered at the Uran Police station against the accused under Section 106 (death by negligence) and Sections 125(a) and (b) (recklessly endangering human life) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The accused has been served with a legal notice as per the provisions of the law.