2 minors among four held for gang rape in Vellore: Police

Amid the furore over the Virudhunagar rape case in Tamil Nadu, another crime has emerged from Vellore where five people, including two minors, have been accused of gang raping a doctor.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Four people, including both minors, have been caught and police are on the lookout for the fifth accused.

Chief minister M K Stalin said in the assembly on Wednesday that the doctor, who hails from Bihar, filed a complaint that drunk men had assaulted her on late on March 17 when she was travelling to the hospital where she works in Vellore with a friend.

Two of the accused, Bharath and Manikandan, confessed to police that they picked up the two doctors in an auto and took them to a desolate place. The accused had dragged the man to an ATM and forced him to draw ₹40,000 and hand over the money to them, police said. The man hails from Nagpur.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to reports, the victims had taken an auto around 1 am after watching a movie. They were told it was a share auto, in which there were 4 people including the auto driver.

The victim told the police that the vehicle took a different route and the five people overpowered the couple to allegedly gang rape the woman and rob them.

“Because this is a case of gang rape, we are not divulging any information,” DSP R Ravichandran, who is heading the special probe team, said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON