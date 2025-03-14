Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Mar 14, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

2 minors found hanging at their Odisha home, father and grandmother held: Police

ByDebabrata Mohanty
Mar 14, 2025 01:44 PM IST

Investigations revealed that the father strangled his two sons with the help of their grandmother and staged it to look like death by suicide

Bhubaneswar: A father of two minors, who were found hanging at their residence in Odisha’s Nayagarh district three days ago, was arrested on Thursday along with their grandmother for allegedly strangulating them to death for opposing his remarriage, police said.

The two siblings -- 14-year-old and 11-year-old -- were found hanging on Monday morning, police said. (For representation)
The two siblings -- 14-year-old and 11-year-old -- were found hanging on Monday morning, police said. (For representation)

The two siblings -- 14-year-old and 11-year-old -- were found hanging on Monday morning, police added.

Also Read: Woman killed by her father, brother in Greater Noida hate crime

The accused, Prakash Mohanty, lost his wife three years ago and was living with his two sons and his mother, S. Sushree, superintendent of police (SP) of the Nayagarh police station, said.

Investigations revealed that the father strangled his two sons with the help of their grandmother and staged it to look like death by suicide.

Also Read: Fire in Rajkot’s Atlantis building kills 3, injures 1; short circuit suspected

“Prakash wanted to remarry, which led to an argument in the family. He strangled the boys to death after they opposed his remarriage. To mislead the police, the accused hanged the boys with the help of his mother. Initially, they claimed that the minors died by suicide,” SP.said.

However, the police said that the deceased’s maternal uncle have alleged that four more people were involved in the murder.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 14, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On