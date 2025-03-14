2 minors found hanging at their Odisha home, father and grandmother held: Police

Bhubaneswar: A father of two minors, who were found hanging at their residence in Odisha’s Nayagarh district three days ago, was arrested on Thursday along with their grandmother for allegedly strangulating them to death for opposing his remarriage, police said. The two siblings -- 14-year-old and 11-year-old -- were found hanging on Monday morning, police said. (For representation)

The two siblings -- 14-year-old and 11-year-old -- were found hanging on Monday morning, police added.

The accused, Prakash Mohanty, lost his wife three years ago and was living with his two sons and his mother, S. Sushree, superintendent of police (SP) of the Nayagarh police station, said.

Investigations revealed that the father strangled his two sons with the help of their grandmother and staged it to look like death by suicide.

“Prakash wanted to remarry, which led to an argument in the family. He strangled the boys to death after they opposed his remarriage. To mislead the police, the accused hanged the boys with the help of his mother. Initially, they claimed that the minors died by suicide,” SP.said.

However, the police said that the deceased’s maternal uncle have alleged that four more people were involved in the murder.