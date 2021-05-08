2 railway staff killed after being hit by speeding train while on duty in Telangana

Two railway employees died after they were run over by a speeding express train when they were engaged in their routine track inspection work in Telangana’s Mahabubabad district on Friday morning, the police said.

The deceased have been identified as Mohammad Pasha (40) and A Kamalakar Chary (36). The incident happened close to the Mahabubabad railway station. The bodies have been shifted to the Mahabubabad district government hospital for post mortem, an official of the Warangal Railway Police said.

According to the railway police, the two men were doing their regular duty of checking the railway tracks. They were working on track-1 when they noticed a train approaching on the track. They immediately crossed to track-2 for safety.

“However, the men failed to notice that another train – Konark Superfast Express from Bhubaneshwar to Secunderabad, was approaching on the second track and even before they realised it, they were knocked down by the express train resulting in their death on the spot,” the police said.

They said the victims may not have anticipated the passage of two trains on adjacent tracks almost at the same time and that led to the accident.

The Warangal Railway Police registered a case and took up the investigation. The South Central Railway authorities also ordered an independent inquiry into the accident.