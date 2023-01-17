2 LeT terrorists killed in J&K's Budgam, arms and ammunition recovered

Two terrorists were killed Tuesday morning in an encounter in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. The terrorists fired upon the security forces when a joint area domination party of Indian Army and J&K police tried to stop a suspected vehicle near court complex in Budgam, according to police. In retaliatory firing, the two terrorists were neutralised.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kashmir Zone Police tweeted: “On specific input, the joint area domination party of Army & Police tried to stop one suspected vehicle, terrorists fired upon and in retaliation two terrorists were killed. Arms/ammunition recovered.”

The terrorists have been identified as Arbaaz Mir and Shahid Sheikh of Pulwama, both linked with the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba. ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said both the terrorists had escaped from from a cordon and search operation last week in nearby Magam area.

An AK rifle and a pistol were recovered from the slain ultras.

(More details awaited…)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail