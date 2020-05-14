e-paper
Home / India News / 2 women, one of them student leader, arrested for smuggling liquor in Uttarakhand

2 women, one of them student leader, arrested for smuggling liquor in Uttarakhand

The police have registered an FIR against them under Section 60 of the Excise Act.

india Updated: May 14, 2020 07:48 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Haldwani
They were caught carrying 24 bottler of liquor.(Representative Photo/Santosh Kumar, HT)
         

The Nainital Police have arrested two women - one of them a student leader - in an alleged liquor smuggling case in Haldwani. The police have registered an FIR against them.

Bhagwan Singh Mahar, in-charge of the Mukhani police station in Haldwani said, “Our police team conducted vehicle checking at RTO Road in Haldwani on Tuesday evening. During this, we caught two girls carrying 24 bottles of liquor. They had purchased the same from Mandi and were going to Lamachaud area,” he said.

Mahar said that one of the women is a former student union leader of a government college and another is her friend, who is also active in student politics.

“In the preliminary inquiry, it was revealed that they were smuggling liquor. We have registered an FIR against both of them under Section 60 of the Excise Act,” he said.

Meanwhile, two people at a quarantine centre in Nainital district were booked by the revenue police after they created ruckus at the Haldwani centre in drunken condition on Wednesday.

Vinod Kumar, sub-divisional magistrate Nainital said Priti Chaurasiya, gram pradhan of Okhaldunga complained to him that a group of nine people who had come from Rohtak (Haryana) had been quarantined at a school in her village. She complained that two people from this group, who were in a drunken condition, attacked her and other quarantined people, he said.

Kumar said both the people - Jagdish Singh Jaitwal and Manmohan Singh Jaitwal - have been booked by the revenue police of the area under IPC sections 188 (disobedience the order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection dangerous to life), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 51 (B) of the Disaster Management Act.

