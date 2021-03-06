2 years on, Pakistani woman still waits for Indian visa to unite with husband

IND USA
Vikram and Nehpal (second and third from right) during their wedding in Pakistan in January 2019(Sourced)
Nehpal Singh Bhati, 27, and his brother, Vikram Singh Bhati, 25, married Pakistani women in Sindh province in January 2019. They stayed back for three months hoping they would return with their brides once their visas are cleared. Little did they realise that their wait will continue two years on.

The visas were initially denied on technical grounds and remained pending as tensions heightened between India and Pakistan after the February 2019 Pulwama attack prompted New Delhi to conduct a cross-border airstrike. Pakistan retaliated and captured an Indian pilot before releasing him two days later. But tensions persisted with regular cross-border firing.

India and Pakistan's reaffirmation of commitment to a cease-fire along the border held out hope for cross-border couples like the Bhatis who have been forced to live separately for the want of visas.

Vikram Singh Bhati looked forward to being united with his wife as the Centre also promised last month to grant visas to Pakistani women married to Indians. But to his shock, the Indian high commission in Pakistan denied his wife, Nirmala Bai, a visa again. The last thing that he imagined was that Bai's passport has been blacklisted even as she never visited India before.

Vikram Singh Bhati said he was shocked when he was informed that the visa application of his wife has been rejected. “I am clueless about the reason why the government has blacklisted the passport of my wife. She never visited India or any other country. Even the passport of my wife was issued after our engagement," said Singh, who has not even seen his son who was born in Pakistan.

He said on February 9, the Indian high commission asked Pakistani women married to Indians to submit their documents for visas after Union minister Kailash Choudhary, who represents Barmer in parliament, intervened on their behalf.

Choudhary said he has been informed about the blacklisting of Bai’s passport. “I am looking into the matter. "I have been informed that Vikram’s wife never visited India, so there may be some technical error in declaring her passport black-listed. I have asked the officials of the external affairs ministry to sort out this case on humanitarian grounds,” said Choudhary.

Nehpal's wife was luckier and has been granted a visa.

Barmer and Jaisalmer are located along the border with Pakistan’s Sindh province where a bulk of Pakistani Hindus are concentrated. Cross-border marriages among common in the region.

Aurangabad has added 1,737 fresh cases to the overall tally since March 1 and a total of 17 patients have succumbed to the disease in the same period.(HT file photo)
"Accelerate vaccination for priority population groups in districts reporting higher cases," the ministry said.(Reuters)
The SP said the victim's brother-in-law got her married to a man in Ghazipur district, but after 10 years, when her husband came to know that she was raped, he divorced her and she returned to Udhampur.(Representational )
A top official of the state's home department had said on Friday that 16 people from Myanmar have crossed over to India over the last few days, of which 11 have claimed that they were police personnel. (Representative Image)(REUTERS)
Due to an improvement in the overall situation, authorities allowed for the reopening of colleges, universities and schools for Classes 9 to 12 in January this year with all Covid-related norms in place. (Representative Image) (Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times)
Goa Pradesh Congress Committee chief Girish Chodankar(Image via Twitter)
A health worker collects swab sample of a resident. (HT FILE)(HT_PRINT)
President, Ram Nath Kovind addresses at the inauguration of the All India State Judicial Academies Directors Retreat, in Jabalpur. (ANI Photo)
The state is likely to witness a triangular contest this time with Trinamool Congress, Congress-Left-ISF alliance, and the BJP in the fray.(PTI)
Cachar Deputy Commissioner Keerthi Jalli, DIG Southern range Devajyoti Mukherjee and Superintendent of Police Bhanwar Lal Mina inaugurated the 'Poll Express' which will mainly travel to the border areas and rural areas of the district. (Image via Twitter)
NIA headquarters at CGO Complex in New Delhi. (HT archive)
Karnataka health minister Dr K Sudhakar.(Twitter/@mla_sudhakar)
The central teams will visit the Covid-19 hotspot areas in the two states and ascertain reasons for the surge.(HT File Photo )
The nationwide tally is above 11.19 million and the death toll stands at 157,656.(REUTERS)
