20 injured in clashes in J-K’s Nowshera, internet services suspended

Protests demanding district status for Nowshera turned violent as protesters clashed with police on Saturday leaving nearly 20 people, including Rajouri deputy commissioner and a police officer, injured.

In view of the incident, the administration suspended internet services in the area.

Nowshera sub-division is part of Rajouri district. The protest turned violent a day after the Jammu and Kashmir government announced appointment of additional deputy commissioners (ADC) in the three towns.

Trouble began in the morning when the police force prevented a rally of agitators from heading towards the revenue complex where they wanted to stage a protest against the government order.

After the administration failed to pacify the agitators, police used mild force to disperse them. However, the situation took an ugly turn when the mob started pelting stones at the police and civil administration officials.

Six among the injured were referred to government medical college and hospital in Jammu.

The state government on Friday upgraded three more sub-divisional magistrate posts to the rank of additional deputy commissioners in Rajouri district. This was fourth such upgradation in less than two months for Rajouri district.

Rajouri deputy commissioner (DC) Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary had on Friday said that following the government order of posting three ADCs, the protesters in Nowshera had agreed to withdraw their agitation but on Saturday refused to end their protest.

“If they were not satisfied with the decision, they could have held a dialogue. There was a breach of trust from their side,” he added.