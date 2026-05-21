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20-year-old gang rape survivor ‘kills self’ after blackmail threats in Haryana

The family alleged that the accused gang-raped and filmed the young woman. After this, she was continuously blackmailed with threats of making the video viral.

Published on: May 21, 2026 01:39 am IST
PTI |
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A 20-year-old gang rape survivor allegedly killed herself due to persistent blackmail and mental torture in a village in Nuh district, police said on Wednesday.

Police said they are investigating every aspect of the case and will arrest the accused soon.(PTI/ Representational)

According to the police, the accused are residents of the same village as the young woman.

The family alleged that the accused gang-raped and filmed the young woman. Following this, she was continuously blackmailed with threats of making the video viral.

Distressed by the mental pressure and fear of defamation, the young woman allegedly took the extreme step on Tuesday night, police said.

The deceased's family have filed a complaint against four young men. Following the complaint, the police registered an FIR at Bichhor police station and launched an investigation.

The incident has sparked widespread anger in the village, with the family demanding strict action against the accused.

Police said they are investigating every aspect of the case and will arrest the accused soon.

 
gangrape haryana haryana police
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