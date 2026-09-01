New Delhi, The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it would hear on October 14 a plea filed by advocate Surendra Gadling seeking bail in the 2016 Surjagarh iron ore mine arson case.

2016 arson case: SC to hear Surendra Gadling's bail plea on Oct 14

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Gadling has challenged in the apex court a January 2023 order of the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court which refused to grant him bail in the case.

The plea came up for hearing before a bench of justices Vikram Nath, Augustine George Masih and Sandeep Mehta.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Gadling, said the petitioner is also an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, and he is already granted bail in that case.

"Another case was foisted on him at the same time," he said, adding that Gadling is in jail for over seven years in the arson case.

Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, appearing for the Maharashtra government, said the matter can be listed for hearing on a non-miscellaneous day.

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{{^usCountry}} "I have to point out the evidence against him," Raju said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I have to point out the evidence against him," Raju said. {{/usCountry}}

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Sibal argued that as per the allegations, some people came and burned trucks. He said all those who are accused of burning the trucks are already on bail.

"List the appeal for hearing on October 14," the bench said.

On July 21, apex court judge Justice Shree Chandrashekhar recused himself from hearing Gadling's bail plea.

On December 25, 2016, Maoist rebels allegedly set ablaze 76 vehicles that were being used for transporting iron ore from Surajgarh mines in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli.

Gadling is accused of providing aid to the Maoists. He was also alleged to have been part of a conspiracy with several co-accused, some of them are absconding.

He was booked under various provisions of the anti-terror law, the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, and the Indian Penal Code.

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Gadling was alleged to have provided secret information about government activities and maps of certain areas to underground Maoist rebels.

He is accused of having asked the Maoists to oppose the operation of Surjagarh mines, and instigated many locals to join the movement.

Gadling is also an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case relating to alleged provocative speeches delivered at the Elgar Parishad conclave held in Pune on December 31, 2017.

The speeches, police claimed, triggered violence the next day near the Koregaon-Bhima War Memorial in Pune district.

The 2017 Elgar Parishad conclave was held at Shaniwarwada, an 18th-century palace-fort in the heart of Pune city.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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