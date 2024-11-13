2023 GLOF in Sikkim’s South Lhonak was a wake-up call: PK Mishra

Prime Minister’s principal secretary PK Mishra has called the Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) in Sikkim’s South Lhonak last year a wake-up call, underlining risk reduction is not just about responding to disasters but also about building resilience. He emphasised that preventing disasters was the best way to deal with them. Prime Minister’s principal secretary PK Mishra. (PTI)

Speaking at a Committee on Disaster Risk Reduction (CoDRR) workshop on strategies for GLOF risk reduction on Tuesday, Mishra said earlier attempts to mitigate risks from the South Lhonak Lake were unsuccessful and plans were primarily restricted to scientific hazard assessments and geo-spatial monitoring of lake size increases. He added there was diffused responsibility among states and central agencies that created confusion about roles.

Mishra said the government initiated the coordinating platform CoDRR in response to these challenges. Mishra added that this platform has enabled a series of meetings followed by regular feedback and communication between central scientific agencies and states. Mishra said the platform has allowed delegating primary responsibility to states while ensuring adequate support from central agencies.

“Our coordinated efforts have resulted in the compilation of a dynamic list of approximately 200 high-risk glacial lakes from a total of 7,500 surveyed. This iterative process has allowed us to categorise these lakes based on risk levels effectively. States were encouraged to conduct expeditions to assess all A-category lakes in summer of 2024, leading to significant engagement from local authorities.”

Mishra underlined the need for working together across borders and disciplines to create a safer world and the importance of collaboration in addressing global challenges such as GLOF risks. He said that India’s commitment extends beyond national borders. He spoke about engaging with GLOF experts from countries such as Bhutan, Nepal, Peru, Switzerland, and Tajikistan. Mishra said such collaboration is vital to enhancing understanding of response strategies.

Mishra highlighted the need for mitigating risks associated with glacial lakes to ensure a safer future for downstream communities.

HT on August 23 reported around 16 National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) teams, scientists, and security officials have taken up expeditions to glaciers at an altitude of 4500m and above to map the threat they could pose downstream in the event of a GLOF. The NDMA identified 189 high-risk glacial lakes in the Himalayas and launched a ₹150-crore programme for risk mitigation, including monitoring and early warning systems.

In February 2021, a glacier breach induced flash floods in Uttarakhand’s Rishi Ganga Valley. The floods killed over 200 people, nearly washed away two hydropower plants, and damaged Raini, a border village once associated with the environmental Chipko movement. Two years later, the GLOF in South Lhonak in Sikkim in October 2023 led to the collapse of the Teesta III hydroelectric dam at Chungthang in North Sikkim, causing widespread devastation downstream.

A World Meteorological Organisation report based on data from the National Emergency Response Centre of India said the GLOF led to over 100 deaths and left 70 missing. Around 4,500 people were evacuated, and nearly 90,000 people were affected. Additionally, about 2,000 houses were damaged.