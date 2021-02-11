2,072 Indians died of Covid-19 around the world, minister tells Rajya Sabha

A total of 2,072 Indian nationals died of Covid-19 in countries around the world, with a majority of the deaths reported in West Asian countries such as Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Kuwait.

Responding to a question from Loktantrik Janata Dal MP MV Shreyams Kumar in Rajya Sabha, minister of state for external affairs V Muraleedharan provided figures that showed 906 Indians had died of Coronavirus infections in Saudi Arabia while 375 more had died in the UAE.

A total of 369 Indians died in Kuwait, while 166 deaths were recorded in Oman and 48 in Bahrain. The statistics provided by Muraleedharan covered deaths due to Covid-19 till December 31 last year.

Nearly nine million Indian nationals live and work in West Asia, a majority of them in Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Hundreds of thousands of them returned to India during the pandemic.

According to the figures provided by the minister, 34 Indians died in Qatar and 23 each in Sudan and Nigeria. Fifteen Indians died in Italy, nine in Nepal, seven each in Iraq and France, and six in Iran, the figures showed.

Muraleedharan also said a little more than four million Indian nationals had been repatriated to the country from around the world by air, land and sea till January 20. More than 3.61 million people were repatriated by air.

The largest number – 1.56 million – returned from the UAE. Other countries from which significant numbers of Indians were repatriated were Bahrain (56,532), Canada (61,504), Bangladesh (26,560), France (54,246), Germany (65,260), Kuwait (170,595), the Maldives (52,248), Oman (216,910), Qatar (226,660), Saudi Arabia (365,929), and the US (250,937).