20K bounty for owner of Sresan Pharma: MP govt

The Madhya Pradesh government announced a reward of ₹20,000 for the arrest of Raja Ranganathan, owner of Sresan Pharmaceuticals, whose cough syrup, Coldrif, is allegedly responsible for the death of 20 children in the state. The Tamil Nadu government has sealed the factory.(REUTERS)

On Wednesday, the MP police teams reached the company’s factory at Tamil Nadu’s Kancheepuram and detained an employee; this came a day after the Tamil Nadu government sealed the factory.

MP deputy CM and health minister Rajendra Shukla said: “The owner Raja Ranganathan will be arrested soon by the Special Investigation Team. He is hiding in Chennai.”

Chhindwara superintendent of police Ajay Pandey said, “Documents have been seized from the sealed premises of the company and also from its officials. The employees are being interrogated.”

Another officer who asked not to be named said that an employee had been detained at the factory and was being questioned.

Sresan’s proprietor Raja Ranganathan could not be reached for comment as his phone was switched off.