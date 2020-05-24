21 of 73 people who arrived from United States test positive for Covid-19 in Haryana’s Panchkula region

Updated: May 24, 2020 05:58 IST

A total of 21 out of 73 people who arrived from the USA on May 19 have tested positive for Covid-19, according to officials.

“All of them are not residents of Panchkula but belong to various districts. 2 reports were inconclusive and rest were negative,” said Dr Jasjit Kaur, Chief Medical Officer, Panchkula.

According to the latest data available on the website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the number of coronavirus cases in Haryana has risen to 1067 with 706 cured/migrated/discharged and 16 deaths.

India has so far recorded 1,25,101 Covid-19 cases out of which 69,597 are active cases. 3,720 people have lost their lives to coronavirus.