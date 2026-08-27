21 TN pilgrims stuck in Nepal floods safe, search on for 36

CHENNAI: As many as 21 tourists of the total 57 from Tamil Nadu were safe and currently stranded about 160 km north of Kathmandu due to the flash floods in Rasuwa region in Nepal even as Tamil Nadu government stepped up efforts to rescue them, sources said.

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However, the condition of remaining 36 and two vehicle drivers are not known as per the data shared by the travel agent.

According to the travel operator Syed Umar Farooq, Samrat Tours and Travels in Kumbakonam 36 women and 21 women hailing from Tiruchirappalli, Thanjavur, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai left for Nepal on August 24 for the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra via Kathmandu.

Deep Dive What steps is the Tamil Nadu government taking to rescue the stranded pilgrims in Nepal? The Tamil Nadu government is taking necessary measures to swiftly rescue stranded pilgrims and provide assistance to affected families, including coordination with military support for search operations. Why are many Indian pilgrims unaccounted for during the Nepal floods? Many Indian pilgrims are unaccounted for due to the sudden flash floods that struck while they were traveling for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, leading to loss of communication and reports of missing individuals. How can families of the stranded Tamils in Nepal seek assistance? Families of stranded Tamils in Nepal can contact the 24x7 toll-free helpline numbers provided by the Tamil Nadu government, including 1800 309 3793 for those within India and +91 80 6900 9900 for those overseas.

The 57 member group was scheduled to travel to Nepal border on Wednesday when the tragedy struck, he said, who has been conducting such tours for more than 20 years in Kumbakonam.

According to him, the 57 pilgrims and three vehicle drivers hailing from Nepal, went in three buses on Wednesday morning around 9 am.

However, the vehicle in which 21 people were travelling managed to escape and took refuge in an Armed Police Force outpost in Timure about 160 km north of Kathmandu. However, the condition of the remaining pilgrims who travelled in two buses were not known, he told HT.

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{{^usCountry}} He said, “on the night of August 23, 57 people went for the Kailash Yatra; we gathered them from various places across Tamil Nadu and took them. They all boarded a single flight from Chennai to Delhi, and from Delhi to Kathmandu. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said, “on the night of August 23, 57 people went for the Kailash Yatra; we gathered them from various places across Tamil Nadu and took them. They all boarded a single flight from Chennai to Delhi, and from Delhi to Kathmandu. {{/usCountry}}

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He said, “This morning at 8:00 AM, they had gone in three buses. One person in each vehicle was assigned as the lead. One of the guides Raghu called me from his vehicle and said there was an explosion-like accident. He said they managed to escape, and when they turned back to look, they saw another vehicle rolling down into a gorge.”

“They weren’t allowed to step down from the bus. After they were taken to a safe place, it is unclear what happened next. After obtaining permission, they are currently searching for the bus with military support. The army has been informed. It is still unknown how many people will return.

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Meanwhile, details of the 21 survivors emerged who had shared a voice message in WhatsApp stated that they are safe and are waiting for authorities to help them rescue sooner, as it was getting dark.

“Some foreigners are here nearby. They immediately came and rescued us. We are getting water and food but it is getting dark and most of us are senior citizens. We can see helicopters flying now and then. We will be happy if we are rescued soon,” a woman pilgrim one of the survivors, said in the audio message in Tamil language.

Tamil Nadu minister for hindu religious and charitable endowments Ramesh spoke to the travel operator and informed him that all necessary steps are being taken by the government to safely bring back the stranded pilgrims.

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Tamil Nadu chief minister C Joseph Vijay said he has instructed senior officials of the state government to take all the necessary measures to swiftly rescue those hailing from Tamil Nadu missing in this disaster and to provide all required assistance to those affected.

Further more, the chief minister said, steps are being expedited to gather information about the people from Tamil Nadu through the Ministry of External Affairs of India and the Indian Embassy in Nepal ensuring their safety.

“Emergency telephone numbers have been announced to enable Tamils stranded in Nepal or their relatives in Tamil Nadu to reach out if they seek help” he said.

Tamils who are stranded and require assistance they or their family members in Tamil Nadu are requested to contact the 24x7 toll-free helpline numbers of the Department of Non-Resident Tamils Welfare.

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“Within India 1800 309 3793, overseas (missed call) +91 80 6900 9900. They can also contact +91 80 6900 9901”, an official release said.

Those require assistance can also contact Tamil Nadu House, Delhi control room 92895 16712, it said.

Meanwhile, former chief minister and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami urged the Central government to expedite the rescue operations in coordination with the Government of Nepal and the Tamil Nadu government to to ensure proper coordination and seamless flow of information.

“I pray to the Almighty that everyone who is reported missing is rescued safely and return home in good health,” he said. The Tamil Nadu chief of Bharatiya Janatha Party Nainar Nagenthran said, “ the news that 105 Indians have gone missing after being caught in sudden flash floods in Nepal’s Rasuwa region is deeply distressing.It is shocking that 37 out of the 57 Tamil Nadu tourists who had gone on a tour through a private agent from Kumbakonam remains unknown.”

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He said while the news about the 20 are safe provides some solace, the anxiety over the condition of others persists. “I pray to the almighty that all the 105 missing Indians be rescued safely and without any harm.” he said.

Communisty Party of India (Marxist) P Shanmugam said, “On behalf of the CPI(M), we urge the government of Tamil Nadu to take all necessary measures with a sense of urgency to bring back all the stranded Tamils,” he said.