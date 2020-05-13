e-paper
Home / India News / 21-yr-old migrant headed to Odisha from Telangana, walks 300 km, dies of sunstroke

21-yr-old migrant headed to Odisha from Telangana, walks 300 km, dies of sunstroke

The group had set out on foot from Hyderabad on Sunday and were on their way to Malkangiri district in Odisha, officials said.

india Updated: May 13, 2020 06:29 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Hyderabad
Migrant workers walking back to their homes on foot despite facilities for Shramik Special trains along the Delhi-Gurugram expressway in Gurugram on Monday.(Yogendra Kumar/HT Photo )
         

A 21-year-old migrant worker collapsed and died, apparently of sunstroke at Bhadrachalam on Tuesday after walking 300 km from here with three friends to try and reach Odisha in view of the lockdown, officials said.

The group had set out on foot from Hyderabad on Sunday and were on their way to Malkangiri district in Odisha, they said.

When they reached Bhadrachalam, the man complained of chest pain, vomited and collapsed on the road.

His friends informed police, who rushed him to the area hospital at Bhadrachalam, where he was declared brought dead.

The doctors at the hospital said they suspected he might have died of sunstroke as his skin and mouth was dry.

They quoted his friends as saying that none of them had eaten anything since Monday afternoon.

Officials later informed the man’s family members and arranged for a vehicle to take the body to Malkangiri.

The distance from Hyderabad to Bhadrachalamby road is nearly 310 km.

