21-point Covid-19 advisory on social media is fake: ICMR

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Thursday alerted about a fake list being circulated on social media under the fake name of the apex body. The list contains a few dos and don'ts points amid the Covoid-19 pandemic. Clarifying that no such advisory has been released by the body, ICMR tweeted that the list is fake. "This is circulating in different social media platforms. ICMR did not issue any such guideline or advisory. It is fake circulation," it wrote on social media as it shared the image.

The fake list suggests, "Postpone foreign travel for two years, don't eat outside for a year, stay away from a person who has a cough. Don't go to a crowded place for at least a year." It also asked people to "don't bring shoes into home".

It also advised against wearing a belt, ring, wristwatch "when going out."

The fake list claimed that the Covid-19 disaster "is not going to end soon" and asked people to follow the mentioned precautions for the next 6 to 12 months regardless of the lockdown.

India is reeling under the second wave of Covid-19 and the number of infections has reached unprecedented levels leading the healthcare system to crumble under the weight of patients. Many hospitals in the national capital have run out of key things like hospitals beds, medical oxygen.

On Friday, the country added 414,188 fresh cases of infection and 3,915 fatalities in a single-day spike. The overall caseload now stands at 21,491,598.

