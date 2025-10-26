‘21st century is ours’: PM Modi virtually addresses ASEAN summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a powerful virtual address to the 47th ASEAN Summit 2025 on Sunday, emphasising that the 21st century is the century of India and the ASEAN nations. PM Modi announced that 2026 will be observed as the ‘Year of ASEAN-India Maritime Cooperation’, (ANI Photo)

He also emphasised India's vision for a shared, inclusive, and sustainable future in partnership with Southeast Asia, adding that the Association of South East Asian Nations is a major pillar of India's Act East Policy.

Speaking at the Summit, he said, “The 21st century is our century. It is India and ASEAN's century. I am confident that the aim of 'ASEAN Community Vision 2045' and 'Viksit Bharat 2047' will develop a bright future for the entire humanity.”

The address underlined India’s growing strategic, economic, and cultural ties with the 10-nation bloc.

The Prime Minister outlined India’s expanding cooperation with ASEAN in areas ranging from disaster response and maritime security to the blue economy.

He also announced that 2026 will be observed as the ‘Year of ASEAN-India Maritime Cooperation’, signalling a new phase in bilateral collaboration across the Indian Ocean.

On Thursday, PM Modi shared details of his conversation with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Had a warm conversation with my dear friend, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim of Malaysia. Congratulated him on Malaysia's ASEAN Chairmanship and conveyed best wishes for the success of the upcoming Summits."

Malaysia is the Chair of ASEAN for the year 2025, and the Philippines will be the Chair in 2026. India began formal engagement with ASEAN in 1992 as a "Sectoral Dialogue Partner" (Secretary-level interaction) and subsequently as a "Dialogue Partner" in 1995.

Prime Minister Modi participated in all ASEAN-India Summits since 2014 (and one Commemorative Summit held in New Delhi in January 2018) except in 2022. At the 25th year Commemorative Summit in New Delhi in January 2018, the leaders of all 10 ASEAN countries graced the 69th Republic Day Parade as India's guests of honour.