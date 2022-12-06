22 held in Mathura amid calls on reciting Hanuman Chalisa at Krishna birthplace

At least 22 people were detained in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura on Tuesday amid heightened security over calls given by the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha (ABHM) for offering Hanuman Chalisa at the real birthplace of Lord Krishna. The ABHM claims that the real birthplace of Lord Krishna is within Shahi Eidgah Mosque, adjoining the Sri Krishna Janambhoomi.

Cops stopped some activists, claiming to be moving towards Sri Krishna Janambhoomi. The group had earlier declared that it would recite Hanuman Chalisa at the site at 12 noon for half an hour on Tuesday. They claimed it to be the auspicious time for the recital while the members of the group mark December 6 as 'Sanatan Samarpan Diwas'. It was on December 6 in 1992 that the Babri Mosque in Ayodhya was demolished.

District in charge of ABHM, Agra, Saurabh Sharma, was held by the Mathura Police from the Bhuteshwar area when he attempted to move towards the Sri Krishna Janambhoomi for conducting Jalabhishek (ritual in which water is offered to deities) in response to the calls.

Large gatherings were also banned with Section 144 Criminal Procedure Code (CRPC) effectively imposed, people aware of the matter said, as vehicles towards disputed site were allowed only after checking.

Superintendent of Police Mathura Martand P Singh said the situation was in control and claimed calm at Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi complex having Shahi Eidgah Mosque.

In all, 22 people were detained from various locations in the Mathura district in view of the call given by the organisation to recite Hanuman Chalisa at the disputed spot, the police officer underlined. Drones were used by the police but markets were functional as usual in the area adjoining the Sri Krishna Janambhoomi complex.

No one unwarranted was being allowed within one km area around Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi, and no event was allowed, the police officer further added.

